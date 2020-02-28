 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
G Pen Connect Vaporizer Starter Kit With Connect Tank

by Simply Crafted CBD

5.09
About this product

The G Pen Connect is a revolutionary alternative to conventional concentrate consumption that heats to temperature within five seconds of activation to deliver high-density, quality vapor production without the hassle of a torch and exposed nail. Powered by a ceramic heating element and featuring patented reverse airflow technology, the G Pen Connect vaporizes concentrates evenly and efficiently, and pairs with any glass-on-glass water piece to deliver smooth and powerful draws. Designed with three temperature settings as well as an extended draw mode, the Connect tailors to each user’s flavor and heat preferences while accommodating a wide variety of concentrates. The G Pen Connect Battery is packed with 850mAh of power and uses an easy, snap-in magnetic connection for quick and effortless setup. Although small, the device is capable of driving several back-to-back sessions while supporting pass-through charging whenever needed. Included 1 x G PEN Connect Battery 1 x G PEN Connect Tank 1 x G PEN Connect Housing 1 x G PEN Connect Male Glass Adapter (14 MM) 1 x G PEN Connect Male Glass Adapter Connector 1 x Micro USB TO USB Charging Cable 3 x Replacement O-Ring

MorJustice

This thing is awesome. So easy to use and gives great rips!

KatrinaJames

I never knew how easy it could be to take a dab. I love it!!

About this brand

Looking for effective CBD products that you can trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. View our third party lab reports on our website. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, ensuring all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Our products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US, Canada, France, Australia and most of the rest of the world Fast and Free shipping for domestic orders