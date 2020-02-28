MorJustice
on February 28th, 2020
This thing is awesome. So easy to use and gives great rips!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$150.00MSRP
The G Pen Connect is a revolutionary alternative to conventional concentrate consumption that heats to temperature within five seconds of activation to deliver high-density, quality vapor production without the hassle of a torch and exposed nail. Powered by a ceramic heating element and featuring patented reverse airflow technology, the G Pen Connect vaporizes concentrates evenly and efficiently, and pairs with any glass-on-glass water piece to deliver smooth and powerful draws. Designed with three temperature settings as well as an extended draw mode, the Connect tailors to each user’s flavor and heat preferences while accommodating a wide variety of concentrates. The G Pen Connect Battery is packed with 850mAh of power and uses an easy, snap-in magnetic connection for quick and effortless setup. Although small, the device is capable of driving several back-to-back sessions while supporting pass-through charging whenever needed. Included 1 x G PEN Connect Battery 1 x G PEN Connect Tank 1 x G PEN Connect Housing 1 x G PEN Connect Male Glass Adapter (14 MM) 1 x G PEN Connect Male Glass Adapter Connector 1 x Micro USB TO USB Charging Cable 3 x Replacement O-Ring
on February 28th, 2020
This thing is awesome. So easy to use and gives great rips!
on February 22nd, 2020
Best thing since sliced bread 🤣
on February 21st, 2020
I never knew how easy it could be to take a dab. I love it!!