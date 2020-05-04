 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Dr. Dabber Aurora x Aaron Kai

Dr. Dabber Aurora x Aaron Kai

by Simply Crafted

$100.00MSRP

FREE SHIPPING TO ALL 50 STATES Dr. Dabber collaborated with Hawaiian-born artist, Aaron Kai, to create the visually stunning and limited edition Aurora X Aaron Kai kit. Splashes of chromatic wave patterns are adorned throughout the kit to encapsulate island life. Available in two vibrant color schemes, “Dabber Blue” and “Summer Camo”, the kit features the award-winning Dr. Dabber Aurora. Boasting a satin finish, the sleek and discreet Aurora is carefully calibrated with three heat settings that deliver a fully customizable experience. Powerful magnetic connections let you seamlessly switch between the included ceramic halo, dual-ceramic heating rods, and dual-quartz heating rods—all extracting the purest and most flavorful vapor possible. Packaged in a resealable paint can, the Aurora X Aaron Kai kit provides a one-of-a-kind unboxing experience. For on-the-go use, the kit includes a nylon zip case to safely store your Aurora, loading tool, and other accessories. The portable carrying case is embellished with Aaron Kai's signature wave artwork and stitched with the collaboration’s badge.

9 customer reviews

AtlasKneels

Quick delivery and an awesome vaporizer

Green.knight

I’m a big fan of dr. Dabber but never saw this pen. It’s awesome looking and hits great as I expected

Danikaak47

This is by far the coolest vaporizer I’ve ever seen. It works great too. Great pulls and the battery lasts forever !

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US