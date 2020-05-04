SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
FREE SHIPPING TO ALL 50 STATES Dr. Dabber collaborated with Hawaiian-born artist, Aaron Kai, to create the visually stunning and limited edition Aurora X Aaron Kai kit. Splashes of chromatic wave patterns are adorned throughout the kit to encapsulate island life. Available in two vibrant color schemes, “Dabber Blue” and “Summer Camo”, the kit features the award-winning Dr. Dabber Aurora. Boasting a satin finish, the sleek and discreet Aurora is carefully calibrated with three heat settings that deliver a fully customizable experience. Powerful magnetic connections let you seamlessly switch between the included ceramic halo, dual-ceramic heating rods, and dual-quartz heating rods—all extracting the purest and most flavorful vapor possible. Packaged in a resealable paint can, the Aurora X Aaron Kai kit provides a one-of-a-kind unboxing experience. For on-the-go use, the kit includes a nylon zip case to safely store your Aurora, loading tool, and other accessories. The portable carrying case is embellished with Aaron Kai's signature wave artwork and stitched with the collaboration’s badge.
on May 4th, 2020
Quick delivery and an awesome vaporizer
on May 3rd, 2020
I’m a big fan of dr. Dabber but never saw this pen. It’s awesome looking and hits great as I expected
on May 1st, 2020
This is by far the coolest vaporizer I’ve ever seen. It works great too. Great pulls and the battery lasts forever !