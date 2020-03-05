 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
G Pen Pro Vaporizer (Ground Material)

by Simply Crafted CBD

Intuitively designed, a single button controls the powering and heating of the device to one of three preset temperatures - 375°F (Blue), 400°F (Green), and 428°F (Red), catering to the preference of any user. The G Pen Pro's outer casing is comprised of a light yet durable aluminum, while its internal ceramic heating chamber holds a capacity of .25g and heats to temperature within 30 seconds of activation Rechargeable G Pen Pro Vaporizer for Ground Material 1 G Pen USB Charging Cable 1 G Pen Tool 1 Cleaning Brush

BrettCarlson

I had the whole gpen and it kinda sucked. This one is dope it heats up way faster and doesn’t get all hot

FargoForever

This has completely changed the way I smoke. I love it!!

Looking for effective CBD products that you can trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. View our third party lab reports on our website. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, ensuring all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Our products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US, Canada, France, Australia and most of the rest of the world Fast and Free shipping for domestic orders