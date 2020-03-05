BrettCarlson
on March 5th, 2020
I had the whole gpen and it kinda sucked. This one is dope it heats up way faster and doesn’t get all hot
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Intuitively designed, a single button controls the powering and heating of the device to one of three preset temperatures - 375°F (Blue), 400°F (Green), and 428°F (Red), catering to the preference of any user. The G Pen Pro's outer casing is comprised of a light yet durable aluminum, while its internal ceramic heating chamber holds a capacity of .25g and heats to temperature within 30 seconds of activation Rechargeable G Pen Pro Vaporizer for Ground Material 1 G Pen USB Charging Cable 1 G Pen Tool 1 Cleaning Brush
on March 5th, 2020
I had the whole gpen and it kinda sucked. This one is dope it heats up way faster and doesn’t get all hot
on March 1st, 2020
This has completely changed the way I smoke. I love it!!
on February 29th, 2020
Very convenient!