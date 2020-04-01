 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Desktop vaporizers
  5. G Pen Roam - Portable Wax Vaporizer With Water Filtration

G Pen Roam - Portable Wax Vaporizer With Water Filtration

by Simply Crafted

Skip to Reviews
5.03
Simply Crafted Vaping Desktop Vaporizers G Pen Roam - Portable Wax Vaporizer With Water Filtration
Simply Crafted Vaping Desktop Vaporizers G Pen Roam - Portable Wax Vaporizer With Water Filtration
Simply Crafted Vaping Desktop Vaporizers G Pen Roam - Portable Wax Vaporizer With Water Filtration

$250.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The G Pen Roam is a portable concentrate vaporizer with superior water filtration. This ergonomic device is designed with an enclosed glass hydro-tube that cools and purifies draws to perfection. Powered by a rechargeable 1300mAh lithium-ion battery, the Roam rapidly charges with pass-through technology. This vaporizer boasts an LED display and a temperature range of 600 °F –800 °F, providing users with flavor profile exploration. Designed for durability, the Roam sports an aluminum shell, as well as protective housing for its full quartz tank. For easy cleaning, this vaporizer features a removable silicone mouthpiece and Max Cleaning Mode.

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

Boknowsbest

I finally got one of these erigs. I wish I hadn’t waited. It’s so much better than my old rig and the long process of getting it ready. This is so much easier

Corletta98

I’d been waiting for this to come out. It definitely lived up to the hype. Loooove it😍

Beccadabs

So convenient. I really like how it hits too

About this brand

Simply Crafted Logo
Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US