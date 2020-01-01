 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Glass Filter Tip

by Simply Crafted

$5.00MSRP

About this product

Our glass filter tips for joints are made of the highest quality glass available. Our high purity quartz glass is Simply Crafted with proprietary techniques which allow us to provide a superior product everytime.

About this brand

Our mission is to provide pure and potent cannabis infusions while educating and advocating for marijuana law reforms. We proudly support NORML and The Last Prisoner Project in their endeavors to change US cannabis policies. We work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% money back guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, UK, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US