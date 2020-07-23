About this product

CBD concentrate products are ideal for those looking to take CBD oil without any added ingredients. Due to not having added ingredients, CBD concentrates are just that, highly concentrated CBD oil and are some of the strongest products on the market. There are many reasons to take a CBD concentrate, and we’re in love with all of them. CBD concentrates are easy to use, and due to the strong concentration of CBD, they are some of the best value products on the market. Some of the best testimonials on our site are because of the gold CBD concentrate and it is one of our best sellers! The Gold CBD concentrate is a CO2 extracted hemp oil with a phytocannabinoid concentration of 24%-27%, therefore, contains about 240mg-270mg CBD per gram. They are available in 3 convenient sizes, allowing for up to 300 servings! The Gold CBD oil concentrate is the 3rd and final stage for our three concentrates. It is filtered to remove all extra plant parts, and thus increasing the CBD concentration within the product. This changes the color of the oil to a light orange/gold color and the consistency of the oil to a gel. When working with all-natural raw materials like hemp oil, they can and do vary from batch to batch. Thus, on occasion, the gel consistency can be runnier or even a more solid. If it is runnier than you’d like, simply store it in your fridge to help firm up. If it is more firm than you’d like, simply run the syringe under warm water in the sink until loosened and dispense from there. Gold CBD oil is for ideal those looking for the highest concentration of hemp extract available with little interest in the other components of the plant. This hemp extract is legal across the United States and several other countries. No medical card is needed for purchase. The Gold CBD concentrate works fast and can begin making its impact within 10-20 minutes. Dabbing CBD Concentrate A less common way to take our CBD concentrate is to take it as a dab. Dabbing is the process of heating a small amount of concentrate wax by applying it to a heated coil of a dabbing pen or rig. The heat vaporizes the oil, allowing it to be inhaled. This guarantees immediate absorption. Note: you will need a dabbing pen or rig; pen not included. Dabbing CBD can be especially helpful for those with issues swallowing or holding the product under your tongue. Whether you choose to dab CBD with our concentrate or use the standard sublingual method in the video above, figuring out your serving size “sweet spot” is also an important factor. 10 grams / 2400mg-2700mg CBD / 300 servings