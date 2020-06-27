MCrc 1st Commandment T-Shirt with Bookmark Hangtag
by MR CANNABISrc / MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM Handbook by Angi Perretti, Author / Publisher / Creator
A great staple t-shirt that complements any outfit. Made of a heavier cotton with double-stitched neckline and sleeves to give it more durability. An instant everyday favorite. 100% ring-spun cotton Pre-shrunk for extra durability Shoulder-to-shoulder taping Quarter-turned to avoid crease down the center
on June 27th, 2020
Dope
on June 26th, 2020
I absolutely love the cannabis adidas design. Nice shirt overall