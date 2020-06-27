 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Graphic Cannabis T-Shirt

by Simply Crafted

$25.00MSRP

About this product

A great staple t-shirt that complements any outfit. Made of a heavier cotton with double-stitched neckline and sleeves to give it more durability. An instant everyday favorite. 100% ring-spun cotton Pre-shrunk for extra durability Shoulder-to-shoulder taping Quarter-turned to avoid crease down the center

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

Bobo98

Dope

Norcaltexh

I absolutely love the cannabis adidas design. Nice shirt overall

About this brand

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US