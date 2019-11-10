SashaJuarez
on November 10th, 2019
I love this thing!
This new improved glass blunt has a connection that will never lose its fit and makes the blunt much easier to take apart and clean. It functions the same intuitive way you know and love. Simply pull the mouthpiece back to open the main chamber, pack it with your finely ground herb, then smoke it like a blunt, and simply push the mouthpiece back gently as you need to ash. A single glass pinch in the stem's mouthpiece keeps herb from entering. MADE BY Dave Daily LENGTH HEIGHT 4" USE WITH Flower CARB F DESIGNED BY Dave Daily
on November 10th, 2019
