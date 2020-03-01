 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Grav Helix Chillum

by Simply Crafted CBD

$25.00MSRP

The Helix Chillum is 3" long and made on 19mm tubing. Its compact taster head is fused to a Venturi chamber mouthpiece, featuring three air intake holes that cool and spin smoke. A colored marble prevents the chillum from rolling between uses. No accessories or water are necessary for using this hand pipe. Chillums will come with assorted colors of glass marble. Length Height : 3" Use With : Flower Carb : On The Right Designed By : Will Menzes

2 customer reviews

JoshButler76

I love this little taster. Hits amazingly well!

Looking for effective CBD products that you can trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. View our third party lab reports on our website. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, ensuring all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Our products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US, Canada, France, Australia and most of the rest of the world Fast and Free shipping for domestic orders