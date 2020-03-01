AngelaAbar
on March 1st, 2020
Hits amazingly well for a chillum
The Helix Chillum is 3" long and made on 19mm tubing. Its compact taster head is fused to a Venturi chamber mouthpiece, featuring three air intake holes that cool and spin smoke. A colored marble prevents the chillum from rolling between uses. No accessories or water are necessary for using this hand pipe. Chillums will come with assorted colors of glass marble. Length Height : 3" Use With : Flower Carb : On The Right Designed By : Will Menzes
on March 1st, 2020
on February 24th, 2020
I love this little taster. Hits amazingly well!