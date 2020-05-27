 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. Grav Labs Glass Rocker Steamroller with Silicone Skin

Grav Labs Glass Rocker Steamroller with Silicone Skin

by Simply Crafted

Skip to Reviews
5.020
Simply Crafted Smoking Pipes Grav Labs Glass Rocker Steamroller with Silicone Skin
Simply Crafted Smoking Pipes Grav Labs Glass Rocker Steamroller with Silicone Skin
Simply Crafted Smoking Pipes Grav Labs Glass Rocker Steamroller with Silicone Skin

$40.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

FREE SHIPPING TO ALL 50 STATES The Rocker Steamroller is already virtually unspillable. The Rocker Steamroller with Silicone Skin is virtually unbreakable too. The glass Rocker Steamroller is encased in a protective silicone case that keeps the glass safe from minor falls and bumps from any angle. The silicone is open over the distinctive GRAV® logo as well as the raised bowl, so your flame and herb only come into contact with glass. There’s also a hole over the ergonomically positioned carb, and the comfortable silicone mouthpiece forms an ash catching restriction that makes your hits even smoother. - 5.5" in length - Borosilicate glass Rocker Steamroller wrapped in food-grade silicone - Great hand feel and ergonomic mouthpiece - Self-supporting between uses - Silicone skin guards against breakage MADE IN USA

20 customer reviews

Show all
5.020

write a review

Fallenspawn

This has been my new go to bowl for pretty much every sesh since I got it. I love how it hits and I feel so safe using it haha great little bowl on it too

PeolaCreola

Lovin this rocker !!

99Remi

Such a great idea for a pipe. I really like how well it hits

About this brand

Simply Crafted Logo
Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US