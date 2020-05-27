Small Taster
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$28.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
$40.00MSRP
FREE SHIPPING TO ALL 50 STATES The Rocker Steamroller is already virtually unspillable. The Rocker Steamroller with Silicone Skin is virtually unbreakable too. The glass Rocker Steamroller is encased in a protective silicone case that keeps the glass safe from minor falls and bumps from any angle. The silicone is open over the distinctive GRAV® logo as well as the raised bowl, so your flame and herb only come into contact with glass. There’s also a hole over the ergonomically positioned carb, and the comfortable silicone mouthpiece forms an ash catching restriction that makes your hits even smoother. - 5.5" in length - Borosilicate glass Rocker Steamroller wrapped in food-grade silicone - Great hand feel and ergonomic mouthpiece - Self-supporting between uses - Silicone skin guards against breakage MADE IN USA
on May 27th, 2020
This has been my new go to bowl for pretty much every sesh since I got it. I love how it hits and I feel so safe using it haha great little bowl on it too
on May 26th, 2020
Lovin this rocker !!
on May 24th, 2020
Such a great idea for a pipe. I really like how well it hits