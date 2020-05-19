 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Grav Labs Glass Steamroller with Silicone Skin

by Simply Crafted

About this product

You have a case to keep your phone screen safe, so why wouldn’t you protect the most important glass in your life? The GRAV Mini Steamroller with Silicone Skin features a casing of soft touch silicone that cushions our classic glass Mini Steamroller. The silicone extends beyond the glass to act as a buffer in every direction, making the steamroller virtually shatterproof. This chic and futuristic piece features an ergonomic silicone mouthpiece that lines up with a glass inverted ash catching mouthpiece to deliver extra smooth hits. The silicone over the carb end of the steamroller offers a comfortable indentation with a hole that allows you to control airflow. Best of all, silicone covers the steamroller’s glass feet to make a smooth, flat surface that keeps the pipe stable and the mouthpiece off the table. The silicone skin is easy to remove and replace for cleaning, and the whole piece offers big hits in a portable and durable package. You can take the GRAV Mini Steamroller with Silicone Skin anywhere and pass it to even your clumsiest friends without fear.

7 customer reviews

YemenTersney

This pipe is sick! I love the skin!!

PQuin71

The silicone skin is soooo cool! I love how it feels and I finally feel safe setting a bowl on my lap lol

MiguelTM

Awesome little pipe

About this brand

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US