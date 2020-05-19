About this product

You have a case to keep your phone screen safe, so why wouldn’t you protect the most important glass in your life? The GRAV Mini Steamroller with Silicone Skin features a casing of soft touch silicone that cushions our classic glass Mini Steamroller. The silicone extends beyond the glass to act as a buffer in every direction, making the steamroller virtually shatterproof. This chic and futuristic piece features an ergonomic silicone mouthpiece that lines up with a glass inverted ash catching mouthpiece to deliver extra smooth hits. The silicone over the carb end of the steamroller offers a comfortable indentation with a hole that allows you to control airflow. Best of all, silicone covers the steamroller’s glass feet to make a smooth, flat surface that keeps the pipe stable and the mouthpiece off the table. The silicone skin is easy to remove and replace for cleaning, and the whole piece offers big hits in a portable and durable package. You can take the GRAV Mini Steamroller with Silicone Skin anywhere and pass it to even your clumsiest friends without fear.