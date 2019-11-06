 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
GRAV® ROCKER STEAMROLLER WITH SILICONE SKIN

by Simply Crafted CBD

About this product

The Rocker Steamroller is already virtually unspillable. The Rocker Steamroller with Silicone Skin is virtually unbreakable too. The glass Rocker Steamroller is encased in a protective silicone case that keeps the glass safe from minor falls and bumps from any angle. The silicone is open over the distinctive GRAV® logo as well as the raised bowl, so your flame and herb only come into contact with glass. There’s also a hole over the ergonomically positioned carb, and the comfortable silicone mouthpiece forms an ash catching restriction that makes your hits even smoother. 5.5" in length Borosilicate glass Rocker Steamroller wrapped in food-grade silicone Great hand feel and ergonomic mouthpiece Self-supporting between uses Silicone skin guards against breakage DESIGNED BY Stephan Peirce & Micah Evans

3 customer reviews

Tesarrita93

I actually lap this every few days lol and it never breaks. Great pipe!

Lesliespetals

This is the cutest pipe I’ve ever seen! I Simply adore it 😍

About this brand

Looking For CBD Products You Can Trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, and all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Ou products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US. Fast and Free shipping