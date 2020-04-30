 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Dabbing
  4. Tools & accessories
  5. Higher Standards Blazer Big Shot Torch

Higher Standards Blazer Big Shot Torch

by Simply Crafted

Skip to Reviews
5.05
Simply Crafted Dabbing Tools & Accessories Higher Standards Blazer Big Shot Torch
Simply Crafted Dabbing Tools & Accessories Higher Standards Blazer Big Shot Torch

$90.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Higher Standards has teamed up with Blazer, the purveyor of the legendary Big Shot Torch. Precisely engineered in Japan, The Big Shot Torch is a pinnacle of craftsmanship and reliability. This portable anti-flare butane torch features a strong brass flame nozzle, detachable base, instant piezo crystal ignition, and precise flame control. The Big Shot Torch is one of the most powerful, yet smallest tools you'll ever find. With over 35 minutes of high grade 2500 °F burn time, this completely portable, refillable, and self-contained unit will meet all your soldering, brazing, and other professional and industrial needs. HOW IT WORKS Remove the red safety cap from the ignition. Adjust flame to low, and press the ignition button, then readjust the flame as needed. To turn the unit off, simply turn the gas dial to the closed position. Be sure that the flame is completely extinguished. MAINTENANCE Refill the torch with butane via the refill port on the bottom of the torch.

5 customer reviews

Show all
5.05

write a review

OpusDown

Awesome torch for sure

Slideleft

Don’t be cheap in this one. This torch is well worth doing it right

Anneberry

This thing is amazing. It works great and I’m not scared it’s going to blow up on me either lol

About this brand

Simply Crafted Logo
Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US