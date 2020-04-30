Purple Rain Carb Cap Dabber by Magizle Glass
by Fat Ass Glass Company
Higher Standards has teamed up with Blazer, the purveyor of the legendary Big Shot Torch. Precisely engineered in Japan, The Big Shot Torch is a pinnacle of craftsmanship and reliability. This portable anti-flare butane torch features a strong brass flame nozzle, detachable base, instant piezo crystal ignition, and precise flame control. The Big Shot Torch is one of the most powerful, yet smallest tools you'll ever find. With over 35 minutes of high grade 2500 °F burn time, this completely portable, refillable, and self-contained unit will meet all your soldering, brazing, and other professional and industrial needs. HOW IT WORKS Remove the red safety cap from the ignition. Adjust flame to low, and press the ignition button, then readjust the flame as needed. To turn the unit off, simply turn the gas dial to the closed position. Be sure that the flame is completely extinguished. MAINTENANCE Refill the torch with butane via the refill port on the bottom of the torch.
on April 30th, 2020
Awesome torch for sure
on April 29th, 2020
Don’t be cheap in this one. This torch is well worth doing it right
on April 26th, 2020
This thing is amazing. It works great and I’m not scared it’s going to blow up on me either lol