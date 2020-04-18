Tsunami Glass Microscope Rig
by Fat Ass Glass Company
The Higher Standards Heavy Duty Riggler is engineered for advanced, portable water filtration of your dry herb and concentrates. This dual-use innovation features a 7 mm thick, medical-grade borosilicate glass construction. Designed with a fixed diffused downstem, the Riggler creates fine bubbles and promotes superior airflow for moisture-rich and dense pulls. The Riggler is equipped with a quartz banger and glass bowl for optimal flavor transfer. This revolutionary piece includes a carb cap for an airtight seal, and a double-sided concentrate tool with silicone grips for comfortable and precise handling of your material. The Heavy Duty Riggler also features a sturdy base for supreme stability. The Riggler sports an easy-to-clean construction that can achieve crystal-clear perfection with the Higher Standards ISO Pure and Salt Rox, along with our other care and maintenance products.
on April 18th, 2020
This is a great little rig. It’s nice and sturdy and rips like a champ!