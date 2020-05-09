Small Taster
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$28.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
FREE SHIPPING TO ALL 50 STATES The Jane West Steamroller is 4" long and made on 16mm mint green tubing. Its funnel bowl is raised from the body of the pipe, expanding its capacity while two glass feet stabilize the steamroller between uses. Its carb and mouthpiece are tapered to evoke Jane West's sophisticated style. No accessories or water are necessary for using this hand pipe.
on May 9th, 2020
So pretty but don’t be fooled it’s a beast
on May 7th, 2020
I absolutely adore this pipe. It’s so classy😍
on April 28th, 2020
Hits great and looks so fancy 😁