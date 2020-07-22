 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Bubblers
  5. Marley Natural Glass & Walnut Bubbler

Marley Natural Glass & Walnut Bubbler

by Simply Crafted

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Simply Crafted Smoking Bubblers Marley Natural Glass & Walnut Bubbler

$120.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

A hybrid water and dry pipe, the Bubbler offers the best of both worlds. The generously apportioned base allows for a large volume of water to be filtered, while its globe-shaped percolator assures a premium filtration effect. Exceptionally crafted from borosilicate glass and sustainably-grown black walnut, the Bubbler’s removable parts allow for easy cleaning and maintenance. BLACK WALNUT COLLECTION Dedicated to creating unique, quality products, MARLEY NATURAL™ offers an elevated line of products made from sustainably grown black walnut and handblown glass, ensuring durability, convenient maintenance, and premium design. Balancing intuitive form with subtle Jamaican-inspired accents, this timeless collection was designed to upgrade your smoking ritual.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Jimbarry81

Hits as good as it looks!!

About this brand

Simply Crafted Logo
Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US