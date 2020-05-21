Tsunami Glass Microscope Rig
by Fat Ass Glass Company
FREE SHIPPING TO ALL 50 STATES The MJ Arsenal Mini Jig Mini Rig features a single uptake recycler that delivers elite water filtration and purifies draws to perfection. A base-connected percolator generates bubbles that rise up through the water to deliver exceptionally cool vapor. For ultimate convenience, the Mini Jig is designed with an integrated storage jar that safely houses concentrates; an included silicone top maintains the integrity of your material. This mini rig is equipped with a pure quartz bucket that provides optimal flavor transfer. Constructed from 100% borosilicate glass, the MJ Arsenal Mini Jig can withstand most everyday drops and tumbles without shattering.
on May 21st, 2020
Very nice little rig. Good price
on May 17th, 2020
Best mini rig ever. The wax compartment is clutch. Definitely a keeper
on May 16th, 2020
This rig is dope for real. Hits hard af but its still nice n small