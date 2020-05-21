 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
MJ Arsenal Mini Rig

by Simply Crafted

About this product

FREE SHIPPING TO ALL 50 STATES The MJ Arsenal Mini Jig Mini Rig features a single uptake recycler that delivers elite water filtration and purifies draws to perfection. A base-connected percolator generates bubbles that rise up through the water to deliver exceptionally cool vapor. For ultimate convenience, the Mini Jig is designed with an integrated storage jar that safely houses concentrates; an included silicone top maintains the integrity of your material. This mini rig is equipped with a pure quartz bucket that provides optimal flavor transfer. Constructed from 100% borosilicate glass, the MJ Arsenal Mini Jig can withstand most everyday drops and tumbles without shattering.

DiaBella

Very nice little rig. Good price

BeccaDabs4

Best mini rig ever. The wax compartment is clutch. Definitely a keeper

Sharif12

This rig is dope for real. Hits hard af but its still nice n small

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US