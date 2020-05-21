Small Taster
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$28.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
The OG Chillum is a simple discrete glass pipe. At only 4 inches in length, it's perfect for a quick toke when you're out and about. Made of sturdy borosilicate glass, it's easy to clean and maintain. This pipe is designed to give you a nice clean and simple smoking experience. Made in the USA
on May 21st, 2020
Love this little one hitter !
on April 18th, 2020
Can’t beat the price on this lol and it is actually a dope little on hitter
on April 17th, 2020
Nice long stem with a good deep bowl. Awesome!