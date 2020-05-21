 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Home
  Shop
  Smoking
  Pipes
  OG Glass Chillum

OG Glass Chillum

by Simply Crafted

5.011
Simply Crafted Smoking Pipes OG Glass Chillum
Simply Crafted Smoking Pipes OG Glass Chillum

$5.00MSRP

About this product

The OG Chillum is a simple discrete glass pipe. At only 4 inches in length, it's perfect for a quick toke when you're out and about. Made of sturdy borosilicate glass, it's easy to clean and maintain. This pipe is designed to give you a nice clean and simple smoking experience. Made in the USA

11 customer reviews

5.011

Motamania420

Love this little one hitter !

Oliver61983

Can’t beat the price on this lol and it is actually a dope little on hitter

Kushkweeny

Nice long stem with a good deep bowl. Awesome!

About this brand

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US