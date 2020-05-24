Feel Energized Tincture 100mg
🌞Daytime Blend 🥥MCT Oil 🌱All Natural This uplifting and energetic blend includes 3000MG of pure hemp CBD with extracts of: Bergamot, Lemon, Rosemary, and Frankincense. Made with solvent-free MCT oil derived from organic coconuts. Amongst many benefits, the essential oils in this blend each contain constituents known to provide focused and uplifting experience.Available in 300mg,1500mg & 3000mg CBD Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA
on May 24th, 2020
Really powerful tincture
on May 14th, 2020
This is really awesome cbd tincture. I really like the lemon and bergamot infusion. It gives it a nice little pep to it!
on May 12th, 2020
I love this one and the night time one. So awesome!!