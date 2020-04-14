 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
PuffCo Plus V2 (Concentrate)

by Simply Crafted

5.013
$100.00MSRP

About this product

FREE SHIPPING TO ALL 50 STATES The most awarded and flavorful concentrate vape pen ever, now even more improved. The Plus mouthpiece combines a loading tool, splash guard, and carb cap all in one! The dart can be easily extended by pressing down on the silicone top, allowing you to scoop concentrates with ease. If you have high quality concentrates, there’s no better mobile consumption method. The Plus innovates a pressure-sealed bowl, which evenly heats your oil instead of scorching it with coils, providing the purest flavor. A puffco exclusive innovation: a 12 second continuous heat mode by double tapping the button, instead of having to hold it. This gives you a full medicated dose or lets you share with friends Features: Coil-less ceramic bowl Built in extendable loading tool Built in carb cap 3 heat settings Sesh-mode functionality Fast charging / long battery life Precision machined alloy housing Fingerprint resistant coating "Sesh-Mode" allows for 12 seconds of continuous heating Includes 1 x Puffco Plus Device 4 x Cleaning Swabs 1 x USB Super Charger

13 customer reviews

5.013

FelicityHayward

This is a great vape pen all around, but I absolutely love the built in cap tool. So awesome !!

Jane.Inglesby

This Puffco plus gives great pulls. I’m really happy with how clean it tastes. All I taste is my concentrate. Very cool

About this brand

Simply Crafted Logo
Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US