Santa Cruz Shredder x Cookies - 4 Piece Grinder

by Simply Crafted

4.86
$80.00MSRP

FREE SHIPPING TO ALL 50 STATES Our teeth are radius at the base for strength and are able to take extreme use. They're twice as strong, will never dull, and never release burrs or flakes of aluminum. Comparable grinders cut once - letting BB-sized chunks pass through the holes without further grinding. Our teeth are designed to cut both ways, which include clearances on both sides of the teeth, but to cause it to consistently "FLUFF TO PERFECTION" EASIER GRIP MEANS EASIER USE SANTA CRUZ SHREDDER prides itself as the best grinder available. Our "knurled" grip is much more pronounced than other grinders, improving hand and finger grip. You can see the superior grip pattern as well as feel how much easier it is to turn. This extremely gripable lid makes it that much easier to rotate the grinder, lowering the torque necessary to use our product and providing a "butter" smooth aromatherapy blend fluffing tool. NOT ALL MAGNETS ARE CREATED EQUAL We don't use "toy" magnets. Cheap magnets are weak, tend to fall out, and their protective coating flakes off into your aromatherapy blend. We use Neodymium Diametrically Magnetized Cylindrical Rare Earth Magnets. Nickel-Copper-Nickel triple layer coated for maximum durability and protection against abuse & corrosion. Our superior magnets provide a reliable lid closure system that prevents your aromatherapy blends from drying out, accidental spillage, and escaping odors. They are ISO Certified, top notch quality, provide superior performance, and guaranteed for life! TIRED OF SCRATCHES AND CROSS-THREADING PROBLEMS? Anodizing is the only way to go! Anodizing is an electrolytic passivation process use to create a strong protective coating for aluminum that prevents corrosion, wear resistance, and "galling" (failing) of threaded parts. After an acid bath we suspend them in special tanks that pass an electrical current through the item creating a strong protective surface. Anodizing changes the microscopic texture of the surface and changes the crystal structure of the aluminum near the surface. It not only bonds to the surface, but actually molecularly becomes the new surface. Raw aluminum is a soft material prone to even the tiniest scratches. Our ultra-high quality grinders are the only ones truly scratch resistant, using aerospace anodizing techniques for protection. Comparable grinders are raw aluminum (unsanitary) which are highly susceptible to scratches, cross-threading, and are only polished to provide a temporary illusion of quality (also unsanitary). We offer Clear, Red and Black anodized finishes.

4.86

TylerW09

Nice grinder but it’s a little expensive

MessyBess

Love this grinder it’s super sturdy and I’ve been using it forever now and it the metal has started wearing down. It seems like it’s really high quality

Dripdaily

Berner!!!!!! 😍

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US