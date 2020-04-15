 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Grinders
  5. Grinder Made From 100% Hemp by Santa Cruz Shredder x Grenco Science

Grinder Made From 100% Hemp by Santa Cruz Shredder x Grenco Science

by Simply Crafted

5.06
Simply Crafted Smoking Grinders Grinder Made From 100% Hemp by Santa Cruz Shredder x Grenco Science

$15.00MSRP

About this product

FREE SHIPPING ON ALL ORDERS Santa Cruz Shredder teamed up with Grenco Science to engineer the world's first biodegradable grinder constructed from100% natural hemp. Made in the USA, the G Pen Hemp Grinder features a patented tooth design to ensure a fluffy and even grind each time. The compact and travel-ready design makes the G Pen Hemp Grinder fantastic for any stash box.

6 customer reviews

5.06

Conway651

Seriously!? A hemp grinder?? Lol so awesome !

About this brand

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US