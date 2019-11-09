 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Simple CBD Salve with Lavender & Rosemary Oil (1 oz)

by Simply Crafted CBD

About this product

Our CBD salve targets headaches, joint and muscle pain to give instant and long-lasting relief. It contains natural moisturizers like shea butter and coconut oil, that repair even sensitive skin, leaving it healthy, soft and supple. Enriched with soothing essential oils like Lavender and Rosemary, it rejuvenates the skin, while leaving a pleasant, floral fragrance behind. Non-greasy and lightweight Contains 150mg of pure CBD All-natural formula - No parabens, phthalates, artificial colors, or alcohol Made with Organic Shea Butter, Organic Coconut Oil, Beeswax, Pure CBD, Organic Lavender Oil, and Organic Rosemary Oil Directions: Apply a small amount directly on the bruised or affected areas and massage gently. Net Wt. 1 oz Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA

Looking For CBD Products You Can Trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, and all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Ou products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US. Fast and Free shipping