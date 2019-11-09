KellyRoth
on November 9th, 2019
Great deal!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$20.00MSRP
Our CBD salve targets headaches, joint and muscle pain to give instant and long-lasting relief. It contains natural moisturizers like shea butter and coconut oil, that repair even sensitive skin, leaving it healthy, soft and supple. Enriched with soothing essential oils like Lavender and Rosemary, it rejuvenates the skin, while leaving a pleasant, floral fragrance behind. Non-greasy and lightweight Contains 150mg of pure CBD All-natural formula - No parabens, phthalates, artificial colors, or alcohol Made with Organic Shea Butter, Organic Coconut Oil, Beeswax, Pure CBD, Organic Lavender Oil, and Organic Rosemary Oil Directions: Apply a small amount directly on the bruised or affected areas and massage gently. Net Wt. 1 oz Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA
on November 9th, 2019
Great deal!
on November 7th, 2019
Great deal on a good salve for pain