  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lubricants & oils
  5. Simple Rejuvenating Serum

Simple Rejuvenating Serum

by Simply Crafted

$25.00MSRP

About this product

This simple facial serum contains 150mg CBD, organic coconut oil infused with elderflower, and other essential oils. These all natural organic ingredients are the perfect blend to keep skin moisturized and wrinkle-free. ● Safe for all skin types ● Free from parabens, alcohol and sulfates ● 100% Organic and Natural Ingredients ● Cruelty-free and Vegan-safe Ingredients: Organic Coconut Oil infused with Elderflower, Organic Almond Oil, Organic Rosehip Oil, Pure CBD Extract, Hemp Seed Oil from Cannabis Sativa. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA

4 customer reviews

RhondaPhillips

This oil gives my skin an amazing glow. I simply love it 😍

About this brand

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US