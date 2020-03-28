Lavender Epsom Salt Soak 100mg
by verano
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
This simple facial serum contains 150mg CBD, organic coconut oil infused with elderflower, and other essential oils. These all natural organic ingredients are the perfect blend to keep skin moisturized and wrinkle-free. ● Safe for all skin types ● Free from parabens, alcohol and sulfates ● 100% Organic and Natural Ingredients ● Cruelty-free and Vegan-safe Ingredients: Organic Coconut Oil infused with Elderflower, Organic Almond Oil, Organic Rosehip Oil, Pure CBD Extract, Hemp Seed Oil from Cannabis Sativa. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA
on March 28th, 2020
Simply amazing 🥰🥰
on March 28th, 2020
This oil gives my skin an amazing glow. I simply love it 😍
on March 28th, 2020
I looove how this smells and feels on my skin!