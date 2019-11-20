 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Simply Crafted CBD Capsules - 15mg Each

Simply Crafted CBD Capsules - 15mg Each

by Simply Crafted CBD

Make CBD oil a part of your diet hassle and sugar-free with our Simply Crafted and easy-to-swallow soft gel capsules. Add these all natural and organic capsules to your daily vitamins and feel the many benefits of maintaining a healthy level of CBD in your system. Containing only the finest raw organic cold-pressed full-spectrum CBD. Each capsule contains 15mg of organic CBD for a total of 450mg (30 count). Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA

1 customer review

TrueTorta

Very convenient for getting a daily dose of CBD

Looking For CBD Products You Can Trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, and all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Ou products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US. Fast and Free shipping