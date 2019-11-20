GretchenRyan
on November 20th, 2019
Really tasty gummies!
$30.00MSRP
Combining premium CBD extracts with natural flavors and sweeteners, our vegan gummies are tasty and potent. Each gummy contains 25mg of full-spectrum CBD, making it great for stress relief, coping with anxiety and getting better sleep. With less than 0.3% THC, our Gummies are the most discreet, effective way to get your daily dose of THC. - A great alternative to oils - Convenient resealable bag - Vegan and GMO-free - No chemicals or solvent-free - Effective and Discreet Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA
