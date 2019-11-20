 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Simply Crafted CBD Gummies - 25mg per Gummy

Simply Crafted CBD Gummies - 25mg per Gummy

by Simply Crafted CBD

Combining premium CBD extracts with natural flavors and sweeteners, our vegan gummies are tasty and potent. Each gummy contains 25mg of full-spectrum CBD, making it great for stress relief, coping with anxiety and getting better sleep. With less than 0.3% THC, our Gummies are the most discreet, effective way to get your daily dose of THC. - A great alternative to oils - Convenient resealable bag - Vegan and GMO-free - No chemicals or solvent-free - Effective and Discreet Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA

Looking For CBD Products You Can Trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, and all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Ou products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US. Fast and Free shipping