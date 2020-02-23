 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Daytime 300mg CBD Tincture infused with MCT Oil

by Simply Crafted CBD

Our CBD is derived from organic cannabis plants and extracted with food-grade ethanol in a federally regulated facility. We 100% guarantee our products to be potent and pure. Lab results provided at www.simplycraftedcbd.com or just click the Buy Here button above for link. Pure, potent and organic. Our DayTime CBD Tincture is the perfect way to start your day. This organic blend of pure CBD oil, MCT oil, Lemon, bergamot, Rosemary, and Frankincense extracts provide a wide array of mental and physical health benefits. Experience reduced levels of anxiety and chronic pain, better heart health plus much more. Add a drop to your morning smoothie or other beverage and enjoy the many benefits of CBD. - Quick absorption and easily digested - Aids in pain and stress-relief, mood stabilization, and overall improved health - Aids in digestion, weight loss, and Ketosis - Free from pesticides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers - Add the NightTime Tincture to your routine for increased effectiveness Dosage: 10mg per dose Can be consumed alone or with food. For sublingual consumption, use the dropper to place the desired dose under the tongue and hold it until fully dissipated. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA

9 customer reviews

Dabs4life69

I don’t really mess with the whole oil thing, but I’ve been trying to cut back on coiffed so o thought I’d check this stuff out. It’s actually really good stuff. Helps me wake up almost as much as coffee lol

Smokitup98

Got this oil awhile ago, and I haven’t had an energy drink since! Stuff is great !!

Looking for effective CBD products that you can trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. View our third party lab reports on our website. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, ensuring all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Our products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US, Canada, France, Australia and most of the rest of the world Fast and Free shipping for domestic orders