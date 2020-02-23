PaulMaynard
on February 23rd, 2020
Awesome tincture!
Our CBD is derived from organic cannabis plants and extracted with food-grade ethanol in a federally regulated facility. We 100% guarantee our products to be potent and pure. Lab results provided at www.simplycraftedcbd.com or just click the Buy Here button above for link. Pure, potent and organic. Our DayTime CBD Tincture is the perfect way to start your day. This organic blend of pure CBD oil, MCT oil, Lemon, bergamot, Rosemary, and Frankincense extracts provide a wide array of mental and physical health benefits. Experience reduced levels of anxiety and chronic pain, better heart health plus much more. Add a drop to your morning smoothie or other beverage and enjoy the many benefits of CBD. - Quick absorption and easily digested - Aids in pain and stress-relief, mood stabilization, and overall improved health - Aids in digestion, weight loss, and Ketosis - Free from pesticides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers - Add the NightTime Tincture to your routine for increased effectiveness Dosage: 10mg per dose Can be consumed alone or with food. For sublingual consumption, use the dropper to place the desired dose under the tongue and hold it until fully dissipated. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA
on February 23rd, 2020
on November 20th, 2019
I don’t really mess with the whole oil thing, but I’ve been trying to cut back on coiffed so o thought I’d check this stuff out. It’s actually really good stuff. Helps me wake up almost as much as coffee lol
on November 19th, 2019
Got this oil awhile ago, and I haven’t had an energy drink since! Stuff is great !!