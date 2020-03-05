 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Daytime 3000mg CBD Tincture infused with MCT Oil - Extra Strength

by Simply Crafted CBD

Our CBD is derived from organic cannabis plants and extracted with food-grade ethanol in a federally regulated facility. We 100% guarantee our products to be potent and pure. Lab results provided at www.simplycraftedcbd.com or just click the Buy Here button above for link. Pure, potent and organic. Our Extra Strength DayTime CBD Tincture is a great way to start your day. This all-natural blend of pure CBD oil, organic MCT oil, bergamot, lemon, rosemary, and frankincense provides a wide range of physical and mental health benefits. Experience reduced levels of anxiety, increased productivity, reduced chronic pains, better heart health and more. Add a drop to your morning smoothies or hot beverage and enjoy the many benefits of CBD. - Quick absorption and easily digested - Aids in pain and stress relief, mood stabilization, and overall health improvement - Aids in digestion, weight loss, and Ketosis - Free from pesticides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers - Add the NightTime Tincture to your routine for increased effectiveness Dosage: Graduated dropper marked for 25mg, 50mg, 75mg, and 100mg doses. Can be consumed alone or with food. For sublingual consumption, use dropper to place desired dose under tongue and hold until fully dissipated. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA

Fire_it_up

I'm so happy I found this tincture. It's been a huge help throughout the day

GloriaLunez

This was a really great deal especially with the 20 percent off. I'll definitely be getting more. I hope the discount is still up then 🤞

Looking for effective CBD products that you can trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. View our third party lab reports on our website. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, ensuring all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Our products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US, Canada, France, Australia and most of the rest of the world Fast and Free shipping for domestic orders