HueyMunez
on March 5th, 2020
I love this tincture. So energizing!
$125.00MSRP
Our CBD is derived from organic cannabis plants and extracted with food-grade ethanol in a federally regulated facility. We 100% guarantee our products to be potent and pure. Lab results provided at www.simplycraftedcbd.com or just click the Buy Here button above for link. Pure, potent and organic. Our Extra Strength DayTime CBD Tincture is a great way to start your day. This all-natural blend of pure CBD oil, organic MCT oil, bergamot, lemon, rosemary, and frankincense provides a wide range of physical and mental health benefits. Experience reduced levels of anxiety, increased productivity, reduced chronic pains, better heart health and more. Add a drop to your morning smoothies or hot beverage and enjoy the many benefits of CBD. - Quick absorption and easily digested - Aids in pain and stress relief, mood stabilization, and overall health improvement - Aids in digestion, weight loss, and Ketosis - Free from pesticides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers - Add the NightTime Tincture to your routine for increased effectiveness Dosage: Graduated dropper marked for 25mg, 50mg, 75mg, and 100mg doses. Can be consumed alone or with food. For sublingual consumption, use dropper to place desired dose under tongue and hold until fully dissipated. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA
on February 24th, 2020
I’m so happy I found this tincture. It’s been a huge help throughout the day
on February 23rd, 2020
This was a really great deal especially with the 20 percent off. I’ll definitely be getting more. I hope the discount is still up then 🤞