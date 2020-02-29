 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Nighttime 3000mg CBD Tincture - Extra Strength

by Simply Crafted CBD

5.0
$125.00MSRP

About this product

Our CBD is derived from organic cannabis plants and extracted with food-grade ethanol in a federally regulated facility. We 100% guarantee our products to be potent and pure. Lab results provided at www.simplycraftedcbd.com or just click the Buy Here button above for link. Pure, potent and organic. Our Extra Strength Night Time CBD Tincture is the perfect way to relax and calm yourself before going to bed. Made with a calming blend of Lemongrass, Chamomile, and Lavender, infused in MCT oil and pure CBD oil, this tincture is formulated to improve your quality of sleep. It helps with symptoms of insomnia, anxiety, chronic pain, and induces a sense of relaxation, allowing for deeper, more restorative sleep. ● Quick absorption and easily digested ● Aids in stress-relief, mood stabilization, and sleeping ● Free from pesticides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers ● Each bottle contains 3000mg of CBD ● Add the DayTime Tincture to your routine for increased effectiveness Dosage: Graduated dropper marked for 25mg, 50mg, 75mg, and 100mg doses. Can be consumed alone or with food. For sublingual consumption, use dropper to place desired dose under tongue and hold until fully dissipated. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA

47 customer reviews

5.0

RainReynolds

I love this tincture. I’ve been using it with the daytime one and it’s been a great help with my overall energy level. I get better sleep and feel better during the day too. So glad I found this tincture!!

UpNadam

I really like this tincture. Very calming stuff

About this brand

Looking for effective CBD products that you can trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. View our third party lab reports on our website. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, ensuring all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Our products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US, Canada, France, Australia and most of the rest of the world Fast and Free shipping for domestic orders