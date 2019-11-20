About this product

Day Time Tincture: Infused with extracts of Bergamot, Lemon, Rosemary, and Frankincense to give you the combined benefits to your overall health. Night Time Tincture: Infused with extracts of Lavender, Chamomile, and Lemongrass to increase your relaxation and induce a sense of tranquility. Any Time Tincture - Infused with fractionated MCT Oil derived from organic coconuts Experience the wholesome benefits of our hemp CBD oil tincture. Our tincture is made with full spectrum oil derived from organically grown and ethically sourced plants - loaded with active cannabinoids and enriching plant compounds. The infusion of MCT oil quickens the absorption and digestion of CBD for faster and more immediate results. The graduated dropper allows for easy dosage and sublingual consumption. - Aids in pain and stress-relief, mood stabilization, and sleeping - Improves glucose absorption and brain function - Aids in digestion, weight loss, and Ketosis - Free from pesticides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers - Each bottle contains 300mg of CBD Dosage: 10mg/serving (1 serving = 1 ml) It can be consumed with food. For sublingual consumption, use the dripper to place the desired dose under the tongue and hold it until fully dissipated. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA