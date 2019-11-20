 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Triple Threat - DayTime, NightTime & AnyTime 300mg CBD Tinctures (3 count)

Triple Threat - DayTime, NightTime & AnyTime 300mg CBD Tinctures (3 count)

by Simply Crafted CBD

Skip to Reviews
5.08
Simply Crafted CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Triple Threat - DayTime, NightTime & AnyTime 300mg CBD Tinctures (3 count)
Simply Crafted CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Triple Threat - DayTime, NightTime & AnyTime 300mg CBD Tinctures (3 count)
Simply Crafted CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Triple Threat - DayTime, NightTime & AnyTime 300mg CBD Tinctures (3 count)

$100.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Day Time Tincture: Infused with extracts of Bergamot, Lemon, Rosemary, and Frankincense to give you the combined benefits to your overall health. Night Time Tincture: Infused with extracts of Lavender, Chamomile, and Lemongrass to increase your relaxation and induce a sense of tranquility. Any Time Tincture - Infused with fractionated MCT Oil derived from organic coconuts Experience the wholesome benefits of our hemp CBD oil tincture. Our tincture is made with full spectrum oil derived from organically grown and ethically sourced plants - loaded with active cannabinoids and enriching plant compounds. The infusion of MCT oil quickens the absorption and digestion of CBD for faster and more immediate results. The graduated dropper allows for easy dosage and sublingual consumption. - Aids in pain and stress-relief, mood stabilization, and sleeping - Improves glucose absorption and brain function - Aids in digestion, weight loss, and Ketosis - Free from pesticides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers - Each bottle contains 300mg of CBD Dosage: 10mg/serving (1 serving = 1 ml) It can be consumed with food. For sublingual consumption, use the dripper to place the desired dose under the tongue and hold it until fully dissipated. Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA

8 customer reviews

Show all
5.08

write a review

AshyCurtis78

I can’t get enough of these oils! They’re simply the best!!

Lunamal

My mom was all scared of trying cbd, but I bought her this set and finally got her to try it. Now she loves all 3 oils and wants more😜

About this brand

Simply Crafted CBD Logo
Looking For CBD Products You Can Trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, and all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Ou products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US. Fast and Free shipping