Yocan Hive 2.0 All-In-One Kit (Wax and Liquid)

by Simply Crafted CBD

5.012
$25.00MSRP

About this product

The Hive 2.0 is a special device designed for both juices as well as concentrates with the two special atomizers included in the kit. The heating element is constructed out of a quartz coil which provides the purest taste and guarantees a clean vapor. The atomizer is a top fill unit that features a leak proof design to avoid any unwanted messes and loss of any essential oils. The atomizer is also secured by a magnetic connection, this way the atomizer can be locked and loaded without having to worry about stripping any precious threads. Given its compact and portable size, the Hive 2.0 features a simple design and is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand to keep it discreet and stealthy for maximum potability for on-the-go usage. The 650mAh internal battery is easily charged through the micro USB port. To know what charge the internal battery is at, the Hive 2.0 features and intelligent battery indicator to let the user know how much battery is left in the unit. Features: - Discreet AIO device - Suitable for juice and concentrate - Connected by magnetic connection - Voltage adjustable (Low/Middle/High) - Window and USB charging - Compact and portable Includes: 1x Yocan Hive 2.0 Box Mod 1x Juice Atomizer 1x Concentrated Atomizer 1x Connector 1x Pick Tool 1x User Manual 1x Micro USB cable

12 customer reviews

Familyjewels

This is the perfect little vaporizer. It’s so versatile I can use it for everything !

About this brand

Looking for effective CBD products that you can trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. View our third party lab reports on our website. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, ensuring all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Our products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US, Canada, France, Australia and most of the rest of the world Fast and Free shipping for domestic orders