Yocan iShred Vaporizer boasts one of the only built-in grinders in the vape world. This all-in-one portable vape features a high-grade herb grinder hidden on the bottom of the battery for the on-the-go preparation of your dry herb. Just unscrew the cap at the bottom of the Yocan iShred Vaporizer, load your herb, reattach, then hold the button and twist to grind. In addition to its revolutionary grinder compartment, Yocan iShred features an innovative mouthpiece with a stir-tool built-in so you don't have to open the chamber to stir the bowl. The Yocan iShred vape delivers smooth, tasty vapor with a ceramic herb chamber, precise temperature control, and straw-stem mouthpiece. BUILT-IN GRINDER Yocan iShred features a high quality grinder with stainless steel chamber and teeth for quick, efficient grinding of dry herb. This 2 compartment, 3-piece grinder grinds herbs down to a fine powder that's ideal for vaporization. The bottom compartment of the Yocan iShred vaporizer acts as a storage container for your herb. Just a few twists and you'll be ready to load the bowl and enjoy finely vaporized herb on-the-go. The built-in grinder ensures that you have everything you need to vaporize on-the-go without carrying around a pocket full of accessories. PRECISION TEMP CONTROL Unlike most portable vapes, Yocan iShred features precision temperature control, enabling users to toggle to a precise temperature that's ideal for their herb strain or preferred vapor profile. Yocan iShred features a simple interface with arrow buttons and an LED display showing temperature, battery life, and more. The easy controls and rapid heat up time enable quick hits on the fly. No fiddling with the interface or waiting minutes for the Yocan iShred to heat up. With a compact design, the Yocan iShred vaporizer is ideal for vaping on your feet in a discreet manner. CERAMIC HEATING CHAMBER The Yocan iShred vaporizer boasts a medical-grade ceramic oven with an exceptionally large capacity for longer sessions and fewer reloads. A revolutionary stir tool is built-into the chamber lid for stirring the bowl mid-session to ensure thorough vaporization. The wide-mouth design of the Yocan iShred chamber makes it easy to load and clean. The 100% food-grade ceramic walls conduct dry herb "slowly and lowly' so as not to cause any smoky harshness as flash vaporization can. The Yocan iShred vape delivers smooth, robust, and flavor-rich vapor on-the-go.