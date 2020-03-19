 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Zkittlez Live Resin

by Simply Crafted

$40.00MSRP

About this product

Our Live Resin CBD Concentrate is pure, potent and loaded with all the medicinal benefits of the full cannabis plant profile. Extracted from freshly harvested and flash-frozen cannabis plants, it's then cured with cold-pressed terpenes to preserve the natural rich aroma and flavor. ● Maintains full spectrum cannabinoid profile ● Single-origin cannabis-derived cold-pressed terpenes ● No GMOs, chemicals or solvents ● Contains <0.3mg THC ● Legal in all 50 States Use: CBD wax is great for vape pens or dab rigs. Available in five varieties: Cookies, Critical Kush, Zkittlez, Ancient Lime and OG Kush Lab Tested | Organic | Made in the USA

4 customer reviews

BrooklynBound

This is surprisingly good wax. I really didn’t know cbd wax could be so good!

Fisher98

Lovin the skittles. I can taste the 🌈 for sure 🤣

ElevatedElements

Definitely recommend trying this skittles live resin

About this strain

Zkittlez

Zkittlez
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Humulene
  3. Linalool

Zkittlez is an indica-dominant mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain to produce this candy-flavored strain bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. This award-winning combination took 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and 1st Place Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and in Michigan. The chunky colas explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.

About this brand

Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website. We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. We ship to all 50 States in the US, as well as to Canada, France, Australia and all other countries where CBD is permitted. Free shipping for all orders in the US