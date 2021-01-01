Chocolate Skunk
Chocolate Skunk by Simply Green Farms
Simply Green Farms
Chocolate Skunk
Chocolate Skunk is an uplifting and pungent cross of stimulating cannabis genetics. This strain combines the earthy, chocolatey spice of Chocolope with the archetypal aroma of Skunk. Its combination of euphoric effects and physical stimulation lends itself to consumers trying to overcome fatigue and lethargy. Chocolate Skunk’s mood enhancement is also a kind companion that helps release stress while remaining focused and energetic.
