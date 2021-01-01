 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Chocolate Skunk
Sativa

Chocolate Skunk

by Simply Green Farms

Simply Green Farms Cannabis Flower Chocolate Skunk

About this product

Chocolate Skunk by Simply Green Farms

About this brand

Simply Green Farms Logo

About this strain

Chocolate Skunk

Chocolate Skunk

Chocolate Skunk is an uplifting and pungent cross of stimulating cannabis genetics. This strain combines the earthy, chocolatey spice of Chocolope with the archetypal aroma of Skunk. Its combination of euphoric effects and physical stimulation lends itself to consumers trying to overcome fatigue and lethargy. Chocolate Skunk's mood enhancement is also a kind companion that helps release stress while remaining focused and energetic. 

