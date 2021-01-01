 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Cotton Candy Cane
Hybrid

Cotton Candy Cane

by Simply Green Farms

Write a review
Simply Green Farms Cannabis Flower Cotton Candy Cane

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Bred by Emerald Triangle Seeds, Cotton Candy Cane crosses their own Blueberry Headband with Sweet Tooth. The result is a high-yielding, sweet-smelling treat with a sweet berry terpene profile and a great cerebral high. Cotton Candy Cane stacks on tightly packed buds that are resistant to mold and pests, making it a great choice for growing outdoors.

About this brand

Simply Green Farms Logo

About this strain

Cotton Candy Cane

Cotton Candy Cane
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Bred by Emerald Triangle Seeds, Cotton Candy Cane crosses their own Blueberry Headband with Sweet Tooth. The result is a high-yielding, sweet-smelling treat with a sweet berry terpene profile and a great cerebral high. Cotton Candy Cane stacks on tightly packed buds that are resistant to mold and pests, making it a great choice for growing outdoors.

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review