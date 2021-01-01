Cotton Candy Cane
About this product
Bred by Emerald Triangle Seeds, Cotton Candy Cane crosses their own Blueberry Headband with Sweet Tooth. The result is a high-yielding, sweet-smelling treat with a sweet berry terpene profile and a great cerebral high. Cotton Candy Cane stacks on tightly packed buds that are resistant to mold and pests, making it a great choice for growing outdoors.
About this brand
Simply Green Farms
About this strain
Cotton Candy Cane
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
