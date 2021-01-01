Highland Thai
by Simply Green FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The Highland Thai strain is challenging to find. It is a landrace Sativa that grows in Thailand. It is an extremely tall plant that is best grown outdoors. It provides a high that is trippy, relaxing, and may lead to a spike in appetite. Medical users try Highland Thai to help with pain, depression, and anxiety.
About this brand
Simply Green Farms
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.