Highland Thai

by Simply Green Farms

Simply Green Farms Cannabis Flower Highland Thai

The Highland Thai strain is challenging to find. It is a landrace Sativa that grows in Thailand. It is an extremely tall plant that is best grown outdoors. It provides a high that is trippy, relaxing, and may lead to a spike in appetite. Medical users try Highland Thai to help with pain, depression, and anxiety.

