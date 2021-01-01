 Loading…

Hybrid

Pineapple Chunk

by Simply Green Farms

Simply Green Farms Cannabis Flower Pineapple Chunk

About this product

About this brand

About this strain

Pineapple Chunk

Pineapple Chunk
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Pineapple Chunk is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cheese with Skunk #1 and Pineapple. Pineapple Chunk produces heavy, full-body effects accompanied by a buzzy head high. This strain features flavors that are tart, skunky, earthy and cheesy with undertones of pineapple. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Chunk to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia and anxiety. Growers say this strain is resistant to mold and disease. Pineapple Chunk has a flowering time of 55 days and is best grown indoors.

