 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. CBD Gummies 10mg each 10 Count 100mg Full Hemp Flavor

CBD Gummies 10mg each 10 Count 100mg Full Hemp Flavor

by SingleSeed

Write a review
SingleSeed Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Gummies 10mg each 10 Count 100mg Full Hemp Flavor
SingleSeed Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Gummies 10mg each 10 Count 100mg Full Hemp Flavor

$10.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Made from a pure non psychoactive component derived from the hemp plant. Our pure and potent extract, hemp oil, is enriched with essential fatty acids Omega 3,6 & 9 that may benefit mood and overall health. Our gummy chewable candies come in a 10mg dose for your convenience. Full spectrum with no pesticides herbicides or solvents. Designed to help promote relaxation and tension relief, along with an ample amount of other benefits towards your health and functionality. Hemp oil is a non-psychoactive component of the hemp plant made to support a wide range of therapeutic benefits. Created from a pure and potent hemp extract as a natural dietary supplement, hemp may help target anxiety, pain, stress, and sleep related issues. Non-GMO, Non-psychoactive, Legal in all 50 States, No prescription, No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers. Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract, 10mg per Gummy, 10 Gummies per pack, Assorted Flavors. *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

SingleSeed Logo
SingleSeed offers the high quality USA grown Hemp based CBD Oil. Every product on our site has been lab tested for CBD purity. We pride ourselves on providing premium products and customer service to ensure the best experience possible. SingleSeed offers a variety of CBD products from tinctures to capsules. Quality CBD you can Trust. SingleSeed’s mission is to improve human health and happiness with the latest in CBD products. We strive to source the highest quality industrial hemp based CBD. We run third party lab tests on all products we manufacture and sell which are available by request.