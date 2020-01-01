About this product

Made from a pure non psychoactive component derived from the hemp plant. Our pure and potent extract, hemp oil, is enriched with essential fatty acids Omega 3,6 & 9 that may benefit mood and overall health. Our gummy chewable candies come in a 10mg dose for your convenience. Full spectrum with no pesticides herbicides or solvents. Designed to help promote relaxation and tension relief, along with an ample amount of other benefits towards your health and functionality. Hemp oil is a non-psychoactive component of the hemp plant made to support a wide range of therapeutic benefits. Created from a pure and potent hemp extract as a natural dietary supplement, hemp may help target anxiety, pain, stress, and sleep related issues. Non-GMO, Non-psychoactive, Legal in all 50 States, No prescription, No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers. Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract, 10mg per Gummy, 10 Gummies per pack, Assorted Flavors. *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.