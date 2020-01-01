 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Pleasure Oil 30ml 100mg for Maximum Pleasure

by SingleSeed

About this product

CBD infused pleasure oil for maximum lubrication and pleasure in the bedroom. Whether together or alone bring it home with our latest pleasure oil. Ingredients: Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT), co2 Extracted Industrial Hemp Oil Contains <0.3% THC

About this brand

SingleSeed offers the high quality USA grown Hemp based CBD Oil. Every product on our site has been lab tested for CBD purity. We pride ourselves on providing premium products and customer service to ensure the best experience possible. SingleSeed offers a variety of CBD products from tinctures to capsules. Quality CBD you can Trust. SingleSeed’s mission is to improve human health and happiness with the latest in CBD products. We strive to source the highest quality industrial hemp based CBD. We run third party lab tests on all products we manufacture and sell which are available by request.