Pixie Sticks 25mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$3.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
2 pieces
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
VITAMIN C|B12|D3 Caps deliver a unique blend of essential daily vitamins and adaptogentic botanical extracts to help maintain optimum health and wellness. Vitamin B12 helps boost cellular energy production while Vitamin C and D3 help maintain optimum immune function. INGREDIENTS:Vitamin C (ascobic acid), Vitamin B12 (methylcobalamine), Vitamin D3 (cholacalciferol), Proprietary Herbal Blend, Chuan Xiang (Szechaun Lovage) Root, Bai Zui (Atractylodes Rhizome), Da Zao (Jujube) Other Ingredients:Cellulose (Plant Origin), ISO99 (25mg BIOACTIVE ANHYDROUS HEMP OIL)
Be the first to review this product.