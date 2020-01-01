 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  CBD VITAMIN Capsules 25mg 2 pack 50mg cbd

by SingleSeed

$5.00MSRP

About this product

VITAMIN C|B12|D3 Caps deliver a unique blend of essential daily vitamins and adaptogentic botanical extracts to help maintain optimum health and wellness. Vitamin B12 helps boost cellular energy production while Vitamin C and D3 help maintain optimum immune function. INGREDIENTS:Vitamin C (ascobic acid), Vitamin B12 (methylcobalamine), Vitamin D3 (cholacalciferol), Proprietary Herbal Blend, Chuan Xiang (Szechaun Lovage) Root, Bai Zui (Atractylodes Rhizome), Da Zao (Jujube) Other Ingredients:Cellulose (Plant Origin), ISO99 (25mg BIOACTIVE ANHYDROUS HEMP OIL)

About this brand

SingleSeed offers the high quality USA grown Hemp based CBD Oil. Every product on our site has been lab tested for CBD purity. We pride ourselves on providing premium products and customer service to ensure the best experience possible. SingleSeed offers a variety of CBD products from tinctures to capsules. Quality CBD you can Trust. SingleSeed’s mission is to improve human health and happiness with the latest in CBD products. We strive to source the highest quality industrial hemp based CBD. We run third party lab tests on all products we manufacture and sell which are available by request.