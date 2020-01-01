About this product

Delicious and beneficial, our gummies are of the highest quality. Assorted flavors, 30 count bottle, 10mg of CBD and 1mg of Melatonin per gummy. Suggested Use: Take 1 gummy during the day or at night. If desired, take additional gummies. Chew thoroughly before swallowing. CAUTION: Keep at room temperature to preserve freshness. Store away from humidity, heat, and light. If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue use of dietary supplement and consult your doctor. CONSULT YOUR HEALTHCARE PROVIDER BEFORE TAKING THIS SUPPLEMENT IF YOU ARE PREGNANT OR NURSING, OR HAVE ANY OTHER MEDICAL CONCERNS. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN DO NOT USE IF SAFETY SEAL IS DAMAGED OR MISSING. STORE IN A COOL, DRY PLACE. Other Ingredients: Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin (Derived from Fruits), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Red #40, FD&C Yellow #6, FD&C Blue #1. *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.