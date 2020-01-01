 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Sleep CBD Gummies Melatonin 10mg each 30ct 300mg

Sleep CBD Gummies Melatonin 10mg each 30ct 300mg

by SingleSeed

Write a review
SingleSeed Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Sleep CBD Gummies Melatonin 10mg each 30ct 300mg

$32.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Delicious and beneficial, our gummies are of the highest quality. Assorted flavors, 30 count bottle, 10mg of CBD and 1mg of Melatonin per gummy. Suggested Use: Take 1 gummy during the day or at night. If desired, take additional gummies. Chew thoroughly before swallowing. CAUTION: Keep at room temperature to preserve freshness. Store away from humidity, heat, and light. If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue use of dietary supplement and consult your doctor. CONSULT YOUR HEALTHCARE PROVIDER BEFORE TAKING THIS SUPPLEMENT IF YOU ARE PREGNANT OR NURSING, OR HAVE ANY OTHER MEDICAL CONCERNS. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN DO NOT USE IF SAFETY SEAL IS DAMAGED OR MISSING. STORE IN A COOL, DRY PLACE. Other Ingredients: Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin (Derived from Fruits), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Canola) and Carnauba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Red #40, FD&C Yellow #6, FD&C Blue #1. *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

SingleSeed Logo
SingleSeed offers the high quality USA grown Hemp based CBD Oil. Every product on our site has been lab tested for CBD purity. We pride ourselves on providing premium products and customer service to ensure the best experience possible. SingleSeed offers a variety of CBD products from tinctures to capsules. Quality CBD you can Trust. SingleSeed’s mission is to improve human health and happiness with the latest in CBD products. We strive to source the highest quality industrial hemp based CBD. We run third party lab tests on all products we manufacture and sell which are available by request.