 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Water Soluble Hemp Elixir Tincture

Water Soluble Hemp Elixir Tincture

by SingleSeed

Write a review
SingleSeed Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Water Soluble Hemp Elixir Tincture
SingleSeed Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Water Soluble Hemp Elixir Tincture
SingleSeed Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Water Soluble Hemp Elixir Tincture

$65.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Fast Acting Water soluble The unflavored CBD elixir offers you a completely neutral palate so that your creativity can reign supreme in the kitchen, and so that every serving can have an extra helping of healing. It is subtly sweet but when dropped into a glass of water it is virtually flavorless. This water soluble CBD elixir uses hemp oil engineered through nanotechnology in order to increase the delivery of CBD and target human systems for more efficient absorption. By decreasing intestinal clearance mechanisms, nano-particles can dramatically prolong the residence time of CBD in the gastrointestinal tract, further enhancing efficient delivery throughout the body. Sugar Free Water Soluble Concentrate. Non GMO. No Artificial Colors or Flavors. CBD 250mg. No THC Bottle Capacity: 2oz Directions for use Shake Well. Add to your favorite beverage. Stir, enjoy. Avoid exposure to sunlight. Store in a cool dry place. Unflavored Non-GMO palm glycerin, Oregon spring water, hemp derived CBD You must be 18 or older to purchase this product. *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

SingleSeed Logo
SingleSeed offers the high quality USA grown Hemp based CBD Oil. Every product on our site has been lab tested for CBD purity. We pride ourselves on providing premium products and customer service to ensure the best experience possible. SingleSeed offers a variety of CBD products from tinctures to capsules. Quality CBD you can Trust. SingleSeed’s mission is to improve human health and happiness with the latest in CBD products. We strive to source the highest quality industrial hemp based CBD. We run third party lab tests on all products we manufacture and sell which are available by request.