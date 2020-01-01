1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Our cannabis-infused hard candies treat you to a long-lasting, slow release that’s sure to bring out your playful side. Simple, sweet, and fun for one or shared among friends, the allure of our temptations will have you coming back for more. Why resist?
