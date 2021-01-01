 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Platinum Bubba Kush
Indica

Platinum Bubba Kush

by Sinsemilla

Write a review
Sinsemilla Cannabis Flower Platinum Bubba Kush

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Sinsemilla Logo

About this strain

Platinum Bubba Kush

Platinum Bubba Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Platinum Bubba Kush, also known as "Platinum Bubba," is a “platinum” level indica-dominant marijuana strain for those who are looking for strong medicine. Best for strong body relaxation, pain relief, sleepiness and appetite stimulation, Pbk is a long-lasting “creeper” that may take a few minutes to kick in, but you won’t miss it once it does. Floral and full of kush spiciness in aroma, the flowers of this strain will have a surprisingly sweet flavor that’s a patient favorite. Across between Platinum OG Kush and Bubba Kush, this indica finishes flowering in 8 to 9 weeks. These dense, purple-hued nugs are popular in California and are finding their way to other areas.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review