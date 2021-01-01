 Loading…
Hybrid

Wedding Crasher

by Sinsemilla

Sinsemilla Cannabis Flower Wedding Crasher

About this product

About this brand

About this strain

Wedding Crasher

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Crasher, also known as "Wedding Crashers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher mixes the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish. 

