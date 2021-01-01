 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Full Spectrum CBD Candy 360mg – Natural Peppermint- Sugar Free

Full Spectrum CBD Candy 360mg – Natural Peppermint- Sugar Free

by Sir Hemp Co.

Write a review
Sir Hemp Co. Edibles Candy Full Spectrum CBD Candy 360mg – Natural Peppermint- Sugar Free

$32.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

360mg Per Bag – 30mg per Serving of Full Spectrum CBD After months of development we have finally formulated a Full Spectrum CBD Candy! Oh and did we mention that it is sugar free as well. Our sugar-free CBD candy with all natural peppermint is the perfect way to dose your CBD. With each tablet having 30mg of CBD as well as other cannabinoids. Enjoy the benefits of our Natural Full Spectrum CBD Oil in a herbal hard candy lozenge made from all natural hemp. Full spectrum CBD oil contains all the cannabinoids naturally found in the hemp plant. Based on studies by Dr. Ethan Russo taking CBD with other cannabinoids creates what he coined “The Entourage Effect”, this enhances the CBD beneficial effects. Bag comes with 12 hard lozenges. Transparency is Key: 3rd Party Tested Full Spectrum Oil CBD Candy To ensure a consistent, effective, and safe product, we use USDA approved independent labs to confirm our CBD products for: cannabinoid potency & are free from pesticides, residual solvents, heavy metals, mold, fungi, and mycotoxins. Each product has a QR Code linking to it’s COA (Certificate of Analysis).

About this brand

Sir Hemp Co. Logo
100% Quality CBD Extract Oils Sir Hemp was started and is based out of West Palm Beach, Florida, offering CBD Oils. At Sir Hemp, our mission is a personal one. The founder's wife suffered from migraines for years. What started out as a monthly migraine, turned into a severe, debilitating weekly migraine. She was no longer able to enjoy her life or to have a life at all. She was prescribed several different medications with no results or alleviation; drugs ranged from anticonvulsant to mood stabilizers. She was about to start Botox injections, when a friend told her to try medical marijuana. My wife qualified for her medical marijuana card and started going to the local dispensary. After experimenting with THC, she noticed that it began helping her and she cancelled her Botox appointment. She did her own research and started experimenting with different cannabinoids. She discovered that a full spectrum CBD oil was very helpful in controlling the amount of time and strength of her migraines. After a couple months of a daily full spectrum tincture regimen, her migraines came less and less. But a new problem emerged. She had difficulty finding a quality and consistent CBD oil extract. She encountered issues with potency (strength of CBD listed was completely different from the label on the bottle to being completely absent) to huge unjustified price swings in price per milligram (mg) of each bottle. Taking note of his wife’s frustration and disappointment, he set out to create a high quality, high dose, affordable CBD extract for everyone. The mission of Sir Hemp was to create: CBD The Right Way. At Sir Hemp we pride ourselves with manufacturing 100% U.S. hemp extracts. We use only the highest quality ingredients. Our products are NEVER white labeled nor private labeled. We are not part of some affiliate or pyramid scheme focused on making sales. Sir Hemp's mission is to make quality hemp extract products such as our CBD Oils, crafted the right way! The mission of Sir Hemp is a personal one… Sir Hemp is based out of West Palm Beach, Florida. As a licensed hemp extracts manufacturer, we adhere to the strict guidelines set by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. At Sir Hemp we pride ourselves with manufacturing 100% U.S.A grown hemp extracts. Our products are all natural, non-GMO, and tested multiple times by a 3rd party lab, ensuring no heavy metals, pesticides, or pathogens. We use only the highest quality ingredients. Our products are NEVER white labeled nor private labeled. We are not part of some affiliate or pyramid scheme focused on making sales. Sir Hemp’s mission is to make quality hemp extract products: CBD The Right Way! Experience the difference today!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review