Sour Diesel Breathable CBD Vape Juice 1g
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$29.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Our extract bottles are (1 oz) 30 mL with 3600 mg of CBD in each bottle. Our serving sizes are marked conveniently on the dropper. Each marker is at: .25mL (30 mg ) .50mL (60 mg) .75mL (90 mg) 1 mL (120 mg) Our bottles are designed to last you 2- 4 months depending on dosage taken. Our price per mg averages around $0.03 to $0.04 per mg. Making it one of the highest quality and most affordable option available. Effectively costing approximately $30-$40 per month of usage per bottle. Free Priority Shipping.
Be the first to review this product.