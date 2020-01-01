Sir Hemp is based out of West Palm Beach, Florida. As a licensed hemp extracts manufacturer, we adhere to the strict guidelines set by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. At Sir Hemp we pride ourselves with manufacturing 100% U.S.A grown hemp extracts. Our products are all natural, non-GMO, and tested multiple times by a 3rd party lab, ensuring no heavy metals, pesticides, or pathogens. We use only the highest quality ingredients. Our products are NEVER white labeled nor private labeled. We are not part of some affiliate or pyramid scheme focused on making sales. Sir Hemp’s mission is to make quality hemp extract products: CBD The Right Way! The mission of Sir Hemp is a personal one…