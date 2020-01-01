 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
THC Free CBD Isolate Extract 3600 mg

by Sir Hemp Co.

Sir Hemp Co. Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil THC Free CBD Isolate Extract 3600 mg
$149.99MSRP

About this product

Crafted Isolate containing CBD & CBDV. Our extract bottles are (1 oz) 30 mL with 3600 mg of CBD in each bottle. Our serving sizes are marked conveniently on the dropper. Each marker is at: .25mL (30 mg ) .50mL (60 mg) .75mL (90 mg) 1 mL (120 mg) Our bottles are designed to last you 2- 4 months depending on dosage taken. Our price per mg averages around $0.03 to $0.04 per mg. Making it one of the highest quality and most affordable option available. Effectively costing approximately $30-$40 per month of usage per bottle. Free Priority Shipping.

About this brand

Sir Hemp is based out of West Palm Beach, Florida. As a licensed hemp extracts manufacturer, we adhere to the strict guidelines set by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. At Sir Hemp we pride ourselves with manufacturing 100% U.S.A grown hemp extracts. Our products are all natural, non-GMO, and tested multiple times by a 3rd party lab, ensuring no heavy metals, pesticides, or pathogens. We use only the highest quality ingredients. Our products are NEVER white labeled nor private labeled. We are not part of some affiliate or pyramid scheme focused on making sales. Sir Hemp’s mission is to make quality hemp extract products: CBD The Right Way! The mission of Sir Hemp is a personal one…