  5. Newton's Original Black Cherry Craft Soda 100mg

Newton's Original Black Cherry Craft Soda 100mg

by Sir Newton’s Original

About this product

Fresh-from-the-tree cherry flavor defines every sip of Newton's Black Cherry. It includes all the good stuff and none of the pits - like artificial colors, flavors, preservatives and caffeine so you can enjoy your soda with a little cherry on top. • No caffeine • No preservatives • No sodium • No high fructose corn syrup • 0 calories • Sugar free • 12 oz. can (recyclable) • Lab tested • Solvent free • Distillate extraction

1 customer review

Eric22079

I bought a whole six pack and felt nothing a total let down

At Newton's, we endeavor to make cutting edge, intelligently designed, safe cannabis products with a continued commitment to incorporating natural ingredients and promoting business practices that respect the environment. Our products are made from scratch, using a distillate extraction process that ensures each edible contains an accurate dose of pure, solvent-free THC distillate.