This sweet, bubbly concoction combines the unique, tangy flavor of kiwi (the fruit, not the bird) and the sweet taste of ripe, red strawberries. Newton's Kiwi Strawberry has a light and refreshing taste that's perfect on a hot summer day or all year round. • No caffeine • No preservatives • No sodium • No high fructose corn syrup • 0 calories • Sugar free • 12 oz. can (recyclable) • Lab tested • Solvent free • Distillate extraction ALLERGY WARNING: Packaged in the same facility as peanuts and tree nuts.